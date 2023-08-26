Experience gained in 2008 conflict proves useful for Russia – Medvedev

MOSCOW, August 26. /TASS/. The experience that Russia gained while defending South Ossetia from Georgia’s aggression in 2008 has proved useful in terms of Moscow’s special military operation, Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev said in an interview with TASS and RT.

"Frankly speaking, that relatively small and brief conflict highlighted not only our capabilities but also our weaknesses," said Medvedev, who served as Russia’s president in 2008-2012.

"Clearly, it proved to be a strong impetus, making us reconsider our military strategy to a certain extent. That said, it definitely proved useful," the politician stressed.

On August 8, 2008, Georgia mounted an overnight armed attack against South Ossetia. Russia intervened to protect civilians, many of whom had obtained Russian citizenship, and its peacekeeping contingent, which had been stationed in the region since 1992. In a five-day armed conflict, more than one thousand people, including 72 Russian peacekeepers, lost their lives. On August 26, 2008, Russia recognized the independence of South Ossetia and Abkhazia, another former autonomous region of Georgia.