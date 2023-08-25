Decision on how Russia will take part in G20 summit is being worked on — Kremlin

MOSCOW, August 25. /TASS/. The decision on how Russia will be represented at the upcoming G20 summit in India is still being worked on, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov has told TASS.

Asked whether Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov could represent the country in person, Peskov replied: "The issue of participation is being worked on. As soon as a decision is made, we will let you know."

Earlier, Peskov said that Putin would not go to the G20 meeting in India. At the same time, he recalled that, for example, the Russian president took part in the BRICS summit by video link.

India has been chairing the G20 since December 1, 2022. The summit in New Delhi will be held on September 9-10. The participants will meet face-to-face. All G20 leaders have been invited to the summit, along with the heads of nine other countries: Bangladesh, Egypt, Mauritius, Nigeria, the Netherlands, Spain, the UAE, Oman and Singapore.