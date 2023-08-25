Russia to prioritize Belarus, Kazakhstan in discussing BRICS expansion — MFA

MOSCOW, August 25. /TASS/. Russia will prioritize the candidatures of Kazakhstan and Belarus in discussing the next BRICS expansion, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told a news conference on the results of the BRICS summit held in South Africa.

"Kazakhstan and Belarus are, of course, among our closest partners. It goes without saying that we will prioritize these countries in considering the further course [towards BRICS expansion]," Ryabkov said. Russia will ensure continuity in all areas of the association's work when it assumes the BRICS presidency in 2024, he added.

This year the BRICS summit was held in Johannesburg on August 22-24 under the presidency of South Africa. It was the largest meeting of the heads of state and government of the Global South in recent years. The leaders of 54 African countries were among those invited. The summit’s participants agreed that Argentina, Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, Saudi Arabia and the UAE would join the association as of January 1, 2024. A new list of possible members will be drawn up by the next summit.