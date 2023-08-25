Ukraine’s army fires over 70 shells at borderline Belgorod Region in past day — governor

BELGOROD, August 25. /TASS/. The Ukrainian military fired over 70 munitions at populated areas in the borderline Belgorod Region over the past day, damaging six households and two cars, Regional Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said on his Telegram channel on Friday.

"In the Shebekino urban district, 12 mortar rounds were fired at the village of Sereda and two mortar rounds at the settlement of Krasnoye, the village of Arkhangelskoye and the Pankov farmstead each. Also, the village of Novaya Tavolzhanka came under mortar fire, with six mortar rounds hitting the area. No one was hurt. The shelling damaged facades and windows in five private households and two cars," the governor said.

In the Valuisky district, the Leonovka farmstead came under fire on August 24, with five shells hitting the area and smashing windows in a private household, he said.

In the Belgorodsky district, five artillery shells were fired at the village of Zhuravlyovka, 11 shells at the village of Shchetinovka and two artillery shells at the village of Krasny Khutor and the Nekhoteyevka automobile checkpoint each on August 24. In the village of Solntsevka, a Ukrainian drone dropped an explosive, the governor said.

In the Volokonovsky district, 14 mortar rounds were fired at the outskirts of the Stary farmstead and four artillery shells at the territory close to the village of Grushevka. In the Graivoronsky district, the Ukrainian military shelled the outskirts of the village of Bezymeno from a mortar and a grenade launcher, with eight mortar rounds and a grenade launcher rocket hitting the area, he said.