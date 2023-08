MOSCOW, August 24. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov is holding talks with UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

"Negotiations of Sergey Lavrov with the UN Secretary General", she dubbed the photo of the two officials posted on her Telegram channel.

Earlier, the top Russian diplomat said he planned to hold a meeting with the UN Secretary General to discuss the grain deal.