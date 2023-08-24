Putin says global majority tired of pressure, manipulation exerted by West

JOHANNESBURG, August 24. /TASS/. Most of the world is getting increasingly tired of Western pressure and manipulation and is ready for equitable cooperation, Russian President Vladimir Putin said by video link at the BRICS Plus/Outreach meeting.

"The world’s majority, which includes the countries that are present here, is getting increasingly tired of all kinds of pressure, all kinds of manipulation, but is ready for honest, equitable and mutually respectful cooperation," the Russian president said.

He said that’s the basis upon which the BRICS countries build their multifaceted relations with all the nations and regional integration structures that are represented at the summit, including the CIS, EAEU, SCO, ASEAN, the Caribbean Community and the Gulf Cooperation Council.

Putin noted that BRICS is currently focusing its attention on Africa.

"We in Russia are only happy about this. We think it is very much the right thing to do," he said, before reminding the attendees that he had recently held meetings with many African leaders on the sidelines of the Russia-Africa summit in St. Petersburg.

The president also said the St. Petersburg summit reaffirmed that Russia and Africa are increasingly linked by the bonds of friendship and close, mutually beneficial relations, the groundwork for which was laid back in the middle of the 20th century as the countries of the African continent were fighting for their freedom.

"We appreciate very much that the countries of Africa have a highly friendly attitude toward the people of Russia. For its part, Russia is sincerely interested in continuing to deepen multifaceted ties with the African continent. We will actively promote these ties in practice and implement new joint projects in a wide variety of areas," he said.