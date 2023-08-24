Putin sees no alternatives to oil, gas globally in foreseeable future

JOHANNESBURG /South Africa/, August 24. /TASS/. There are no alternatives to oil, gas or some other hydrocarbon fuel globally in the foreseeable future, Russian President Vladimir Putin said via videoconferencing at a meeting in the BRICS Plus/Outreach format.

"According to experts’ calculations, global population will grow by 1.7 bln people by 2050, whereas global energy demand - by 22%," he said, adding that the demand will mainly rise in least developed and in developing countries.

"This is why it is absolutely obvious that in the foreseeable future there are no alternatives to hydrocarbon fuel, which means the energy transition, <…> is required, of course, though this energy transition to low-emission economy should be gradual, balanced, coordinated, considering national peculiarities and possibilities of countries," Putin added.