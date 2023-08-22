IAEA team reports about continuing military activity near ZNPP — IAEA chief

VIENNA, August 22. /TASS/. International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) experts continue to reports about military activities in the vicinity of the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP), IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi said in a statement that was posted on the agency’s website on Tuesday.

"The IAEA team continues to report about regular indications of military activity in the area, sometimes close to the site, sometimes further away. For example, a strong detonation shook their room windows on 14 August and gunfire was heard two days later. Another explosion near the site occurred on 17 August, five detonations were heard some distance from the ZNPP on 20 August and five more on 21 August," he noted.

Located in the city of Energodar, the Zaporozhye NPP is Europe’s largest nuclear power plant and has six power units with an aggregate capacity of 6 GW. Russian forces took control of the facility in February 2022. Since then, Ukrainian troops have been periodically shelling both the city and the plant’s territory.