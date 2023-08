Ukrainian forces shell Donetsk 7 times in 45 minutes

DONETSK, August 22. /TASS/. Ukrainian forces shelled Donetsk seven times in 45 minutes, the DPR mission to the Joint Coordination and Control Center (JCCC) on Ukrainian war crimes reported Tuesday.

Between 09:20 and 10:05 Moscow time, Ukrainian forces fired 23 NATO-caliber 155-mm shells. The fire came from Ukrainian positions near Neytalovo and Maksimilyanovka. The shelling hit Kiyevsky, Kuybyshevsky and Petrovsky districts of Donetsk.

Overall, Ukrainian forces carried out 10 strikes at Donetsk and 10 strikes at Gorlovka, DPR, Tuesday.