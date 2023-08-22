Crimea does not rule out provocations on election day in Russia’s new regions

SIMFEROPOL, August 22. /TASS/. Security in Crimea during the elections in the new regions of Russia will be tightened due to the risk of provocations by Ukraine, the speaker of the State Council (legislature) of the Republic of Crimea, Vladimir Konstantinov, has told TASS in an interview.

"Of course, they (the armed forces of Ukraine - TASS) are capable of this (provocations - TASS) both morally and physically, because they are backed by major secret services with colossal experience of terrorist activities around the world. We need to be prepared for everything, to be extremely cautious and to take all necessary measures. The threat does exist, it is real, and we need to keep it in mind. Of course, security will be tightened," Konstantinov said.

Russia's single voting day in 2023 will be on September 10. The Donetsk and Lugansk people's republics (DPR and LPR), and the Zaporozhye and Kherson regions will take part in it for the first time. In the DPR and LPR elections to their legislatures will be held. In Crimea, 15 polling stations will be opened for the election of the legislatures of the DPR, LPR, as well as the Zaporozhye and Kherson regions. From August 30 to September 4, there will be a hotline for addressing issues related to voting at extraterritorial polling stations.