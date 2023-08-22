Russian Su-30SM fighter wipes out Ukrainian seaborne recon drone near Black Sea gas rigs

MOSCOW, August 22. /TASS/. The crew of a Russian Su-30SM fighter destroyed a Ukrainian seaborne reconnaissance drone near gas rigs in the Black Sea, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported on Tuesday.

"Last night, the crew of a Su-30SM aircraft from the Black Sea Fleet’s naval aviation destroyed a Ukrainian reconnaissance drone in the area of Russian gas-extracting platforms in the Black Sea," the ministry said in a statement.

A day before that, the Kiev regime attempted to attack facilities on Russian territory by aircraft-type drones. The enemy unmanned aerial vehicles were detected by Russian alert air defense forces and suppressed by electronic warfare systems. The Ukrainian attack drones lost control and crashed into the Black Sea 40 km off Crimea.