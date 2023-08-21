Putin highlights importance of Eurasia Global youth forum

MOSCOW, August 21. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has sent his greetings to the participants in the Eighth Eurasia Global International Youth Forum, highlighting the event’s importance for young people in Eurasia.

"Since its inception, the forum has emerged as a prominent and popular platform for promoting business ties and networking among young people from across the Eurasian continent. It is known for bringing together young leaders from youth organizations, journalists, business leaders, diplomats, and students from various regions of Russia and several other countries," Putin said in his message published on the Kremlin website.

"This year, schoolchildren representing the Movement of the First joined this cohesive group. You all share a genuine interest in global affairs and are committed to high spiritual and moral values, the ideals of freedom, good, and justice," the Russian president noted.

"Awaiting the forum participants is an extensive and packed agenda that deals with issues related to promoting international humanitarian, cultural and educational ties, and Russian language and culture. Of course, preparing the World Youth Festival 2024 will also be high on your agenda," Putin added.

He expressed confidence that "the forum will proceed in a creative atmosphere, and your ideas, proposals and concepts will materialize as real-world applications and undertakings.".