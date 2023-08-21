UN must provide objective assessment to persecution of Russian social activists — diplomat

MOSCOW, August 21. /TASS/. The fact of blatant persecution of Russian and Russian-speaking social activists for their human rights activities must be provided an objective assessment by the UN, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said in her commentary regarding EU’s blacklisting of the Foundation for the Support of Compatriots.

The diplomat pointed out that westerners that wage a "sanctions war" against Russia have captured "another frontier of absurdity" in areas - first and foremost, humanitarian and human rights - that, by definition, must be free of "double standards and misstatements."

"The fact of blatant, and effectively politicized persecution of Russian and Russian-speaking social activists for their purely human rights activities definitely must be provided with an objective assessment from respected international institutions - first and foremost, the UN," Zakharova underscored.