Moscow Mayor confirms attempted drone attack on capital

MOSCOW, August 21. /TASS/. The Russian Air Defense Troops downed a drone flying in the direction of the Russian capital, there were no casualties, Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin said.

"The Air Defense Troops have shot down a drone that was trying to reach Moscow. There was no damage or casualties," the mayor wrote on his Telegram channel.

The Russian Defense Ministry earlier reported the suppression of a Ukrainian drone in the Ruza District of the Moscow Region, as well as the destruction of another drone over the territory of the Istra District of the Moscow Region.