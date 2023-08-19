Handover of F-16s to Ukraine not to affect special op’s outcome - politician

MOSCOW, August 19. /TASS/. A potential handover of F-16 planes to Ukraine will not affect the outcome of Russia’s special military operation, says Sergey Mironov, Chairman of the "A Just Russia - For Truth" political party.

"A potential handover of American F-16 planes to Ukraine is a demonstrative step of the US and it will not affect the outcome of the special military operation," Mironov said on his Telegram channel.

According to Mironov, the US’ policy on Ukraine has "gone into a tailspin." He noted that the handover of this type of planes is effectively the last type of weapons that the US can hand over to Ukraine.

"It’s only negotiations from there," he noted.

Earlier, the media reported that the West will ship F-16 planes to Ukraine only after Ukrainian forces receive training in their use, which will presumably take place in several months.