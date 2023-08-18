Russia passing through very difficult path of its development, Putin says

MOSCOW, August 18. /TASS/. Russia is passing through a very complicated path of its development, strengthening the judicial and legal system is the basis for the existence of its statehood, President Vladimir Putin said.

"Our country is going through a very difficult path of its development, a very complicated one. And the strengthening of the judicial system, the legal system of the country is certainly the basis not only for the development, but also for the existence of the Russian statehood," Putin said at a meeting with Chairman of Russia's Supreme Court Vyacheslav Lebedev.

The Russian leader pointed out that the judicial system "develops in accordance with the needs of the economy, first of all with the needs of our citizens to protect their legal rights and interests." "This is the most important thing. And you are giving impulses for development, clearly and unequivocally indicating the pace at which we should move. Thank you very much," the president told Lebedev.

After listening to the report of the Chairman of the Russian Supreme Court on the establishment of courts in the Donetsk and the Lugansk People’s Republics and in the Kherson and the Zaporozhye Regions, the president noted that "this is a very important component" of the overall effort to restore the new regions.