Lavrov to lead Russia’s delegation at UN General Assembly in September — Putin’s order

MOSCOW, August 18. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has approved the makeup of Russia’s delegation to the 78th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA). It will be led by Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov. The corresponding order was uploaded to the official portal of legal information.

The delegation also includes Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin, Chairman of the Federation Council’s Committee on International Affairs Grigory Karasin, Permanent Representative to the UN Vasily Nebenzya, Chairman of the State Duma’s Committee on International Affairs Leonid Slutsky and others.

In recent years, Russia’s delegation to the UN General Assembly has been headed by Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov. In 2015, President Vladimir Putin was its leader. Then he personally attended the plenary meeting of the UNGA session in New York. In 2020, he addressed the General Assembly by video link.

The high-level week of the 78th session of the UN General Assembly will begin in New York on September 19.