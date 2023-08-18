West tries to use Ukraine to emasculate Russia — Russian ambassador to Minsk

MINSK, August 18. /TASS/. The West, guided by its old-time anti-Russian ideology, is trying to emasculate the Slavs, first of all Russia, in the course of the conflict in Ukraine, Russia’s ambassador to Belarus, Boris Gryzlov, said in response to a TASS question.

"They (the Western countries - TASS) have created a state on the territory of Ukraine that we call Anti-Russia. This is really so. And on that territory, without sparing the Slavs, they have been trying to emasculate Russia and our faithful ally Belarus to the maximum extent possible," Gryzlov said on the sidelines of the 2nd International Anti-Fascist Congress in Minsk.

Gryzlov recalled that during World War II the US and Britain participated in the anti-Hitler coalition.

"But they were not fighting fascism. This is seen in the fact that at the end of the war they entered into separatist negotiations with the top brass of Hitler's Germany. <...> Their main aim was to fight the Soviet Union, and not fascism," the Russian ambassador said.

"In the twentieth century, at a meeting of the United Nations a resolution introduced by Russia on the inadmissibility of fascism in all its forms, including modern neo-Nazism, was discussed. What did we see? The United States, Britain and France voted against that resolution. That is, the ideology of those countries is not anti-fascist. It was anti-Soviet and now it is anti-Russian," Gryzlov emphasized.