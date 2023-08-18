Russian diplomat slams West for slowing down democratization of international relations

KAZAN, August 18. /TASS/. The United States and its European satellites are doing everything to slow down the democratization of international relations, said Nikolay Makarov, deputy director of the Russian Foreign Ministry’s Foreign Policy Planning Department.

"In a bid to ensure their global dominance and impose their will on the global majority, the Westerners are doing everything to slow down the democratization of international relations. To this end, Washington and its European satellites seek to replace the generally recognized international law - primarily, the principles of the UN Charter - with their Western-centric rules-based order, while they write these rules based on their selfish interested in each particular case," he pointed out at the Sixth Global Forum of Young Diplomats.

Makarov stressed that Russia’s foreign policy was based on the philosophy of multipolarity. "Its practical implementation allows us to develop and boost multi-faceted ties with the countries of the Global South and the East, which have 85% of the world’s population. A glance at a map is enough to understand that Russia’s international isolation is out of the question," he added.

The diplomat noted that Russia would continue to contribute to strengthening the UN-centric global architecture. According to him, it is crucial to consistently adapt the United Nations to global changes. "It concerns the UN Security Council reform, which should particularly take into account the interests of developing countries in Asia, Africa and Latin America," Makarov concluded.