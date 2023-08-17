Russia, Germany need to maintain communication despite differences — new envoy in Moscow

MOSCOW, August 17. /TASS/. The new German ambassador to Russia, Alexander Lambsdorff, has called for maintaining communication between Moscow and Berlin despite tensions in their relations.

He made the statement in a video message after submitting a copy of his credentials to the Russian Foreign Ministry.

"Even as there are political tensions in our relations due to this (crisis over Ukraine - TASS), it is important to maintain diplomatic communication, as Russia and Germany did in the most difficult times," he said. "We need to communicate with each other at the level of governments, at the level of society. People need to communicate with each other."