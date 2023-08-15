Top Russian, Azerbaijani diplomats discuss de-escalation around Nagorno-Karabakh

MOSCOW, August 15. /TASS/. Issues of practical implementation of the previously agreed steps geared toward the soonest de-escalation of the situation around Nagorno-Karabakh were the focus of talks between Russian and Azerbaijani Foreign Ministers, Sergey Lavrov and Jeyhun Bayramov, the Russian foreign ministry said on Tuesday after their phone call.

"The ministers exchanged views on the most pressing international and regional agenda. Special focus was made on the necessity of practical implementation of the previously agreed steps geared toward the soonest de-escalation of the situation around Nagorno-Karabakh, including unblocking humanitarian routes along the Lachin corridor in particular," it said.

The two top diplomats "stressed that there is no alternative to the implementation of the entire package of trilateral agreements between the leaders of Russia, Azerbaijan, and Armenia," the ministry noted. "The minsters expressed common opinion about the counter-productiveness of attempts to replace concrete work in this area with political and propaganda campaigns."

The phone conversation was initiated by the Azerbaijani side.