Ukrainian sabotage group attempted to infiltrate Bryansk Region — governor

MOSCOW, August 15. /TASS/. A Ukrainian sabotage and reconnaissance group attempted to infiltrate the Bryansk Region, said the region’s governor, Alexander Bogomaz.

"The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation, as well as the border department of the Russian Federal Security Service have just prevented an attempt of a Ukrainian sabotage and reconnaissance group to infiltrate the territory of the Russian Federation in the area of the village of Kurkovichi of the Starodubsky municipal district in the Bryansk Region. Thank you to our defenders," he said on Telegram.

According to the governor, there were no casualties.

"As a result of Ukrainian shelling, one animal was killed at a farm company. Some damage was done to production facilities and a car," Bogomaz said.