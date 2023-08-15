Ukrainian shelling injures two in Russia’s Belgorod Region

BELGOROD, August 15. /TASS/. A man and a woman were injured in a Ukrainian attack on the village of Novaya Tavolzhanka in Russia’s borderline Belgorod Region, Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov wrote on his Telegram channel on Tuesday.

"Novaya Tavolzhanka in the Shebekino municipality came under Ukrainian attack. Three artillery mines exploded outside a private house where restoration work was underway. Two people were injured," he said, adding that a man with shrapnel wounds to his chest and spinal injures, and a woman with shrapnel wounds, too, had been hospitalized. While the woman is in satisfactory health, the man is in grave condition, Gladkov said.