Global tension spots stem from West’s neocolonialism, 'geopolitical recklessness' — Putin

MOSCOW, August 15. /TASS/. Security challenges across the globe stem from the West’s geopolitical recklessness and neocolonialism, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday in a video address to the 11th Moscow Conference on International Security.

According to Putin, "hotbeds of tensions are simmering" in various parts of the globe. "And although each has its own unique security challenges, all of them effectively originate from the West’s geopolitical recklessness and selfish, neocolonial actions," the Russian leader said. He mentioned the situation in the Sahara-Sahel, where the Central African Republic (CAR) and Mali "have been facing the direct threat of numerous terrorist groups since the United States and its allies unleashed aggression against Libya, which led to the collapse of the Libyan state."

According to Putin, it is only by joining forces to carry out combined efforts that the international community can help "reduce global and regional confrontation, neutralize challenges and risks, strengthen confidence between countries and open up wide opportunities for their development."

"We have been and remain staunch supporters of global multipolarity based on the priority of the norms and principles of international law, the sovereignty and equality of nations, as well as constructive cooperation and trust," the Russian leader emphasized. Putin also expressed his confidence that the Moscow Conference on International Security would contribute to developing much-needed constructive cooperation among countries.