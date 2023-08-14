Russia strongly condemns terror attack on mosque in Iran — foreign ministry

MOSCOW, August 14. /TASS/. Russia strongly condemns the terror attack on a mosque in Iran and is set to expand anti-terrorist cooperation with the Iranian partners, the Russian foreign ministry said on Monday.

The armed attack on the Shah Cheragh mosque in Iran’s southwestern Fras province on August 13 left one person dead and nine wounded, the ministry recalled.

"The Russian side strongly condemns the barbaric terror attack and expressed sincere compassion with the families whose relatives have faced this tragedy. We hope that those responsible for this crime will be punished," it said.

According to the ministry, there were no Russian citizens among those hurt. "We reaffirm our readiness to further cooperation with our Iranian partners in fighting terrorism," the ministry stressed.