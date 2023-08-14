Working group on special military operation issues its 6th report to Russian president

MOSCOW, August 14. /TASS/. The working group on issues of the special military operation has issued the sixth report to the Russian president summing up the results for the first six months of 2023, Andrey Turchak, the group’s head, said on Monday.

"In its sixth report to the Russian president, the working group on the special military operation sums up the results for the first six months of the current year. About 28,000 claims from the participants in the special military operation and their family members were considered. Many issues - from the return home of those erroneously mobilized to the provision of equipment, allowances, and the granting of leaves - were settled," he wrote on his Telegram channel.

According to Turchak, the group had advanced dozens of initiatives and many of them have become federal laws, including on recognizing Donbass militias as veterans of combat operations, free legal services to participants in the special military operation and other measures of support.

He also noted that the working group continues to work on several other initiatives to ensure social protection of participants in the special military operation and their family members.