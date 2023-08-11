Drone attempting to attack Moscow facility suppressed by electronic warfare — top brass

MOSCOW, August 11. /TASS/. Russia's electronic warfare systems have suppressed Kiev's attempt to carry out a drone attack on a facility in Moscow, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.

"An attempt by the Kiev regime to carry out a terrorist attack with a drone on a facility in Moscow was foiled," the ministry said.

According to it, the drone was suppressed by electronic warfare systems and crashed in a forest area west of Moscow. "As a result of the thwarted terrorist attack, there are no casualties and destruction," the ministry pointed out.

As Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin earlier said, the wreckage of the drone fell near the Karamyshevskaya embankment.