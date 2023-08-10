Russia, Moldova not planning to downgrade diplomatic ties — Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW, August 10. /TASS/. Moscow and Chisinau are currently not planning to scale down the level of their diplomatic relations, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin said in an interview with TASS.

"The Russian Foreign Ministry has repeatedly emphasized that the Russian side is always open to constructive and mutually beneficial cooperation with the Republic of Moldova. I am convinced that the overwhelming majority of Moldovan citizens are also interested in the comprehensive development of the historically established ties with our country and do not support the anti-Russian initiatives of the authorities," he said, commenting on Chisinau's decision to expel 45 employees of the Russian embassy in Moldova.

"Unfortunately, the current Moldovan leadership thinks otherwise. Chisinau’s official decision to reduce Russian diplomats and technical personnel en masse in our overseas offices in Moldova can only be seen as another unfriendly step aimed at the systematic destruction of Russian-Moldovan relations. At this stage, there is no talk of downgrading the level of diplomatic relations between our countries," the diplomat noted.

Galuzin emphasized that this step will inevitably have consequences. "First of all, this move by Chisinau will hit Moldovan citizens, who due to the anti-Russian stance of their country's authorities will be objectively limited in their ability to receive consular services and maintain cultural, educational, spiritual, business, and social relations with Russia," the Russian Deputy Foreign Minister said.

Earlier, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and European Integration of Moldova notified Russian Ambassador Oleg Vasnetsov of the need to reduce the staff of the embassy by 45 people - to 10 diplomatic workers and 15 people responsible for administrative, technical, and other functions. Thus, their numbers will be brought to the level of the Moldovan Embassy in Moscow. Chisinau explained its decision by citing the alleged numerous unfriendly actions and attempts by Russia to destabilize the political situation in Moldova.

Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova called this decision another step by Chisinau towards the destruction of bilateral relations, which Russia will not leave unanswered.