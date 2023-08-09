Over 9,000 candidates nominated for regional legislative elections across Russia

MOSCOW, August 9. /TASS/. More than 9,200 candidates have been nominated for elections to legislative assemblies in Russia’s regions, with the exception of the four new regions, Central Election Commission (CEC) Chairperson Ella Pamfilova told a meeting of the commission.

"A total of 9,276 people were nominated for the elections to the regional assemblies; 897 candidates [in single electoral districts] and 2,379 candidates [in single-mandate districts] were nominated, representing 13 parties. A total of 105 lists from 12 parties with 6,049 candidates on them; five [party] candidate lists were not certified," she said.

Among the parties that failed to obtain certification for their candidate lists are Rodina in the Kemerovo, Ulyanovsk, and Smolensk regions, as well as New People and Civic Initiative in the Yamalo-Nenets Region.

A total of 150 candidates were denied registration (135 in single electoral districts and 35 in single-mandate districts). In the four new regions of the Russian Federation, where elections to regional assemblies will also be held in September, the deadline for filing nomination papers is August 17. The CEC chairperson said that, to date, seven candidate lists in the four new regions have been certified for a single electoral district. "In the Lugansk People's Republic (LPR), two lists of candidates nominated by United Russia and the Liberal Democratic Party of Russia (LDPR) have already been registered," she added.

In 2023, Russia’s nationwide Unified Election Day will fall on September 10. The Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) and Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR) and the Zaporozhye and Kherson regions will participate in the voting for the first time ever. In particular, the DPR and LPR will hold elections to their respective People’s Councils (legislative bodies). More than 4,000 election campaigns will be waged for offices in 85 regions of the Russian Federation, including direct elections of top officials in 21 regions, and elections of members of legislative bodies in 20 regions. Voters nationwide will choose candidates for more than 34,000 elected offices.