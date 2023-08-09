Russia does not interfere in Lebanon's internal affairs, including elections — MFA

MOSCOW, August 9. /TASS/. Russia does not intend to interfere in Lebanon's internal affairs, including the electoral process in the country, said Alexey Zaitsev, Deputy Director of the Department of Information and Press at the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, during a briefing.

"We believe that the prompt election of a president is currently the main issue for Lebanon. We hope that the Lebanese will be able to overcome all contradictions hindering the resolution of this important domestic political task, based on achieving national consensus, balancing the interests of leading political alliances, as well as ethnic and religious groups. We have no preference for specific individuals, and we have no intention of interfering in the strictly internal affairs of other states," he said.

According to the diplomat, only the Lebanese people can decide who will be president. "The decision is exclusively up to the Lebanese themselves - what is good for the Lebanese people is good for us, and we will respect their choice," Zaitsev concluded.

In June of this year, the members of Lebanon's unicameral parliament failed to elect a president for the 12th time. The highest state post has been vacant in Lebanon since October 31, 2022, after General Michel Aoun left the presidential palace at the end of his six-year term.