Russia to boycott OSCE-organized Warsaw Human Dimension Conference, says diplomat

MOSCOW, August 9. /TASS/. Russia will boycott the OSCE-organized Warsaw Human Dimension Conference to be held in October, Alexey Zaitsev, deputy director of the information and press department at the Russian Foreign Ministry, said.

"Russia, like last year, is declaring an official boycott of this pseudo-conference in Warsaw. We hope that common sense will prevail and other countries will follow our example," he said.

The diplomat pointed out that the OSCE Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights (ODIHR), which is supposed to serve as technical organizer of the forum, "by its actions is in fact condoning the self-determination of the North Macedonians." "We warn that such behavior by the ODIHR leadership, as well as other OSCE executive structures accountable to the participating states, which runs counter to the consensus decisions previously adopted in the organization, will not remain without a due reaction from our side," the diplomat emphasized.

At the same time, according to Zaitsev, there is not even any attempt to conceal the fact that the planned event "is intended to replace the consensus annual review meeting." "All of this is happening against the background of the practical absence or imitation of the negotiation process on the content of discussions, dates and venue of this forum. Like last year, official Warsaw does not provide any guarantees, neither on security nor on visas," he concluded.