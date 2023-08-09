Ukrainian military fires about 115 rounds at Russia’s Belgorod Region over past day

BELGOROD, August 9. /TASS/. The Ukrainian military fired about 115 rounds of munitions at towns and villages in Russia’s borderline Belgorod Region in the past 24 hours, Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said on Wednesday.

"Seven artillery shells were fired at the outskirts of the village of Kolotilovka, Krasnoyaruzhsky District, and another two at the outskirts of the village of Prilesye. There were no serious consequences," the governor wrote on Telegram.

According to him, 13 artillery shells were fired at the village of Nekhoteyevka, Belgorod District, on August 8; ten artillery shells were fired at the village of Zhuravlyovka and five at the village of Krasny Khutor. The village of Shchetinvoka also came under Ukrainian fire, hit by 11 artillery shells and 58 grenade rounds.

"A grenade was dropped on the village of Naumovka by a drone. <…> There were no casualties or damage in either of the villages," the regional head said.

On Tuesday, four mortar shells were fired at the hamlet of Pankov, Shebekino District, while the villages of Novaya Tavolzhanka and Krasnoye reported having been hit with three mortar shells each.

According to earlier reports, an unidentified object fell on a hayloft in the village of Kolotilovka, Krasnoyaruzhsky District, on the morning of August 9, causing the building to catch fire and leaving a civilian with a shrapnel wound to his foot. The man did not require hospitalization and received the necessary medical assistance at the scene.