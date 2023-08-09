Russian military thwart Ukrainian army’s attempt to cross river near DPR’s Makarovka

MOSCOW, August 9. /TASS/. The units of Battlegroup East of Russia’s armed forces have thwarted an attempt by the Ukrainian army to cross the Mokriye Yaly river near Makarovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), Spokesman for the battlegroup Oleg Chekhov told TASS.

"An attempt by the enemy’s infantry group to cross the Mokriye Yaly river near Makarovka has been thwarted," he said.

Moreover, the foremost troops of the battlegroup supported by the artillery have repelled the Ukrainian forces’ attack in the direction of Nikolsky, Chekhov added.