Ukrainian army shells Donetsk seven times in one hour — DPR

DONETSK, August 9. /TASS/. Ukraine’s armed forces have bombarded Donetsk seven times during one hour firing 26 shells, the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) mission at the Joint Center for Control and Coordination of Issues Related to Ukrainian War Crimes (JCCC) reported.

According to information posted on the mission’s Telegram channel, from 06:30 a.m. to 07:20 a.m. Moscow time, Ukrainian troops launched 26 155mm caliber shells at Donetsk’s Petrovsky and Kievsky Districts.

In all, the DPR has been shelled 12 times today with over 40 shells fired.