US to ditch responsibility for distortions in work of Istanbul agreements — Russian envoy

WASHINGTON, August 9. /TASS/. The US Administration is holding an information campaign aimed at ditching the responsibility for systemic distortions in the work of the Istanbul agreements, Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov said on Tuesday when commenting on statements by representatives of the US Administration on the need to resume the Black Sea Initiative as soon as possible.

"Washington's attempts to put pressure on developing countries in order to convince the Russian Federation to return to the grain deal are part of an information campaign to distort the real situation. Thus, they are trying to ditch the responsibility for systemic distortions in the work of the interconnected Istanbul food agreements, shift the focus of the general public’s attention from the fact that the export of grain from the territory of Ukraine did not correspond to the initially declared humanitarian goals," he was quoted as saying on the Telegram channel of the Russian diplomatic mission.

"Various kinds of ‘persuasions’ to restore the Black Sea Initiative do not make any sense. Russia as a responsible power, interested in easing the burden of the poorest states, repeatedly, including at the highest level, has made it clear that the door for the resumption of the grain deal remains open. All that is needed from the United States and its allies is to eliminate distortions in the implementation of interrelated agricultural agreements not in words, but in deeds, as well as eliminate the piled-up barriers that impede the access of Russian agricultural exports to world markets," Antonov pointed out.

Statements being made by local authorities "about the so-called exceptions from the illegitimate sanctions mechanism represent another fake rhetoric and an attempt to save their face," he added, noting that "Russian companies continue to experience financial and logistical challenges," even when it comes to free of charge deliveries of fertilizers to the regions in need. "Another confirmation that the US Administration pays lip service to the well-being of the poorest countries is its toxic reaction to a generous gesture of the President of Russia [Vladimir Putin], aimed at strengthening food security of a number of African partners. Apparently, it will take time for Washington to ‘digest’ the free shipment of 25,000-50,000 tons of grain to friendly countries across the African continent, which was announced by President Vladimir Putin," the ambassador said.

"One would suggest to local Russophobes: if you don't like what Russia does in Africa, do it better. Show not in slogans, but in concrete deeds, how the United States cares about the well-being of the African people. If you think that free of charge Russian grain deliveries are insignificant then announce larger shipments of agricultural products for the needs of Africa. Maybe it is high time one stopped denigrating all the positive things that the Soviet Union used to do and the Russian people are doing now for Africa? Everyone grew weary of being lectured by the US long time ago. Instead of preaching, one must help. Not by talking the talk, but by walking the walk," Antonov stressed.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in an interview with the French radio station RFI on Monday that Russia's free deliveries of grain to a number of African countries would neither halt the growth of its cost nor change the food market situation.

The grain deal was terminated on July 17. After extending the agreement on the Black Sea corridor for vessels carrying Ukrainian grain concluded in July 2022 several times, Russia noted that the part of the deal concerning it - the removal of obstacles for agricultural exports - was never fulfilled. Moscow also emphasized that though the agreements were aimed at delivering food to the poorest countries, the main portion of Ukrainian grain was supplied to developed Western countries. Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov has said that Russia is ready to return to the agreement, but only when its part concerning Moscow is fulfilled.

Russian President said on July 27 that Moscow was ready to supply up to 50,000 tons of grain to each of six African countries within the next three or four months, providing free delivery of products to consumers. He mentioned Burkina Faso, Zimbabwe, Mali, Somalia, the Central African Republic, and Eritrea among them.