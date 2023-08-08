Three killed, 11 more wounded in Donetsk after shelling attacks by Ukrainian troops

DONETSK, August 8. /TASS/. Three civilians were killed and eleven more were wounded in Donetsk as a result of shelling attacks by Ukrainian troops, acting head of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) Denis Pushilin said on Tuesday.

"During the day, Donetsk was heavily shelled by Ukrainian troops. As of now, we have data about three people who were killed in the Kievsky district. Eleven people, including a child born in 2012, were wounded. They are receiving necessary medical assistance," he wrote on his Telegram channel. According to Pushilin, among those wounded was a team of electricians.

Twenty-four residential houses and ten civilian infrastructure facilities, including a school in Donetsk, a kindergarten in Makeyevka, and a factory in Shakhtersk, were damaged in the DPR as a result of ninety-five shelling attacks staged by Ukrainian troops during the day.