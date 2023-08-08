Ukraine using cluster munitions to shell villages in Kharkov Region

MOSCOW, August 8. /TASS/. Ukrainian troops have been shelling Russian-controlled villages in the Kharkov Region with cluster munitions in recent weeks, Vitaly Ganchev, head off the region’s military-civilian administration, told TASS on Tuesday.

"Our administration officials are working on the ground. I saw the situation for myself. I visited several settlements. I can say that the shelling never stops. Moreover, it has intensified. In the past couple of weeks, we see that Ukrainian troops have been using cluster munitions and shells, mostly foreign-made. Naturally, this is doing harm to civilians and civilian infrastructure," he said.

Ganchev said earlier that Russian forces were controlling 29 settlements in the Kharkov Region. According to Ganchev, due to shelling attacks by Ukraine, military-civilian administration officials can work only in 17 of them.