MELITOPOL, August 8. /TASS/. Russian forces destroyed three Ukrainian subversive groups near Rabotino in the Zaporozhye area, Vladimir Rogov, chairman of the We Are Together with Russia public movement, told TASS on Tuesday.

"Today at least three enemy subversive and reconnaissance groups attempted to infiltrate in the Orekhov direction early in the morning. They moved without equipment. As a result of a small arms battle, the enemy was either destroyed or dispersed in all the three cases. The confirmed data are as follows: over ten [saboteurs] were killed or wounded. These attempts were made near Rabotino," the regional official said.

As Russia’s Defense Ministry reported, the Ukrainian military has been attempting to advance since June 4. According to the ministry’s latest data, the Ukrainian military lost over 43,000 troops and about 5,000 various armaments, including 26 warplanes and 25 Leopard tanks in the past two months. Russian President Vladimir Putin stressed that Ukrainian troops had failed to achieve success in any of the frontline areas.