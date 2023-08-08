Russian forces wipe out Ukrainian howitzer, mortar in Kherson areas over past day

GENICHESK, August 8. /TASS/. Russian forces destroyed a Ukrainian howitzer and a mortar in the Kherson area over the past day during the special military operation in Ukraine, a spokesman for the regional emergency services reported on Tuesday.

"Units of the Dnepr battlegroup inflicted damage on the enemy by firepower in the Kherson direction, destroying a 120mm mortar, its team and ammunition (five Ukrainian militants were killed and another six suffered wounds of varying severity) and a Msta-B howitzer with ammunition (three Ukrainian militants were killed and four others sustained wounds of varying severity)," the spokesman said.

Russian forces also destroyed a Ukrainian fire emplacement in the island zone and an enemy deployment site near Zmiyevka in the Kakhovka direction, eliminating 15, wounding eight Ukrainian soldiers and knocking out four enemy vehicles, the spokesman said.