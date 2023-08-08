US Department of State saying Russia refused talks on Ukraine is false — Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW, August 8. /TASS/. The US Department of State claiming that Russia has supposedly refused discussion on Ukraine is false, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said wrote in her Telegram channel.

The diplomat drew attention to the statements of Matthew Miller, State Department Spokesperson, who stated that no peace negotiations with Russia are currently underway, because Russia has refused to enter into a meaningful dialogue about peace.

"They know perfectly well that they told [Ukrainian President Vladimir] Zelensky to halt negotiations in April 2022, that they initiated the Kiev regime's ban on peace talks with Russia in September 2022, that they have publicly stated for a year that this is not the time for negotiations, but they still blame Russia," she said.