Zelensky says Ukraine doesn’t want to fight on Russian territory

BUENOS AIRES, August 7. /TASS/. Kiev is not going to move the conflict onto Russia’s territory, Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky has said.

"Ukraine is not going to continue the war on Russia’s territory. This has never been our goal," he said in an interview with the Latin American mass media that was posted on La Nacion’s YouTube channel on Monday.

Russian border areas, especially in the Belgorod Region, are regularly shelled by Ukrainian troops. Apart from that, Ukrainian forces are using unmanned aerial vehicles to stage attacks on targets in Russia, including in its central regions.