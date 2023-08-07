Ukraine shells Russia’s Belgorod Region 65 times over day — governor

BELGOROD, August 7. /TASS/. The Ukrainian forces have fired 65 shells at the Belgorod Region’s settlements over the past 24 hours, injuring two people, Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said.

"The village of Repyakhovka in the Krasnoyaruzhsky district was shelled from artillery six times, three shells landed at the outskirts of the village. <...> The power line was damaged. As of now, the power line has been restored. Shrapnel shattered windows, cut roofs, facades and fences in two private houses. The area between the villages of Kolotilovka and Repyakhovka was also shelled ten times," the governor wrote on his Telegram channel.

The Ukrainian forces fired six artillery shells at the village of Zhuravlevka and two shells at the village of Shchetinovka. An explosive device was dropped from a drone in the village of Solntsevka.

The outskirts of the village of Bogun-Gorodok in the Borisovsky district were shelled eight times. In the Valuysky district, four mortar shells were fired at the village of Babka. "As a result of the shelling, there was a fire in the wheat field on the area of 2 square meters. As of now, the fire has been extinguished," Gladkov pointed out.

The Ukrainian forces fired about 30 rounds of ammunition at the settlements of the Shebekinsky district. There were no casualties or damage. Near the village of Kozinka in the Graivoronky district, a combine harvester hit an explosive object and the driver and passenger were injured as a result of the explosion.