Ukrainian army redeploys reserves to areas south of Donetsk — DPR head

DONETSK, August 7. /TASS/. Ukraine’s armed forces are redeploying reserves to the area south of Donetsk attempting an attack, Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) Acting Head Denis Pushilin told the Rossiya-24 TV channel.

"The area south of Donetsk can still be considered a hotspot. The population centers of Staromayorskoye and Urozhaynoye are in the spotlight there. The adversary is attempting to attack the population centers and redeploy the reserves," Pushilin said.

He stressed that the Ukrainian army has made about six attempts to attack Russian positions in that area over 24 hours.