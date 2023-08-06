Collective West striking out inconvenient, shameful facts of history — LDPR leader

MOSCOW, August 6. /TASS/. The ideology adopted by the collective West scratches out inconvenient facts of history, while ennobling the shameful ones, LDPR leader and head of the State Duma's international affairs committee Leonid Slutsky wrote on his Telegram channel on the occasion of the 78th anniversary of the US atomic bombing of Hiroshima marked in Japan.

Earlier, TASS reported that speaking at a ceremony marking the Hiroshima bombing, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and Hiroshima Mayor Kazumi Matsui, never mentioned the US as the country that carried it out in 1945.

"It is mind-boggling: the US was not even named at a mourning event held in Japan today to mark the 78th anniversary of the atomic bombings of Hiroshima <...>. The ideology of political mankurtizm, adopted by the collective West, blots out inconvenient facts from history and 'ennobles' shameful ones," Slutsky believes.

In his opinion, the crimes, dictate and pressure of the United States are palmed off as "the struggle for peace and democracy, meddling in the internal affairs of other countries and the overthrow of unwanted regimes - as the defense of rights and freedoms, while the encouragement of Nazism - as support for independence." What cannot be renamed is relegated to oblivion, Slutsky said.

He also believes that "the time for Washington to apologize will surely come." "Not only to Japan, although its ostrich policy is at least regrettable, but also to many other nations that remember and will never forget the bloody crimes of the Americans on their land," Slutsky summed up.