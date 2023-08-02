West’s plan to cancel Russia going nowhere — Putin

MOSCOW, August 2. /TASS/. The policy of the Kiev regime and its Western handlers, who seek to destroy everything related to Russia, has no future, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a meeting with members of the government.

Touching upon the integration of Russia’s new regions into Russian culture, Putin pointed out, "Strictly speaking, the inhabitants of those new regions have never left this space, as they cherish their native language and have a great interest in Russia’s great heritage of literature. I know that they love the works of our prominent compatriots."

"And this is despite all the attempts of the current Ukrainian authorities to ban Russian classics and contemporary books, to remove them from shops and libraries, and on top of that, to wipe them out. Both they and their Western handlers daydream about doing this to everything or everyone who thinks, speaks or reads in Russian," the president stated.

In his opinion, "such a policy has never had and will never have any future."

"And the people have responded unambiguously," the president said, recalling how people from the four regions had voted on joining Russia.

"The Russian lands of Donbass and Novorossiya since time immemorial have returned home, have come back into the fold. We are rebuilding them step by step, establishing peaceful life in the liberated territories, including in the cultural and educational fields," Putin said.