Russia to return to grain deal when the West honors obligations, Putin says

MOSCOW, August 2. /TASS/. Moscow is ready to return to the grain deal as soon as its conditions are fulfilled by the West, Russian President Vladimir Putin said in a telephone conversation with his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

"Readiness to return to Istanbul agreements was confirmed, as soon as the West will indeed fulfill all the obligations towards Russia registered in them," the Kremlin’s press service informed, conveying the content of the talk between the two leaders.

Russia is working on feasible options of grain deliveries, including on a free of charge basis, Putin said during the conversation with the Turkish leader.