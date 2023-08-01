Russia’s Lancet drones wipe out Leopard tank, Bradley combat vehicle in Ukraine operation

MOSCOW, August 1. /TASS/. Russian Lancet loitering munitions destroyed a German-made Leopard tank and an American Bradley infantry fighting vehicle (IFV) of the Ukrainian army near Rabotino in the Zaporozhye area over the past day in the special military operation in Ukraine, Spokesman for Russia’s Battlegroup East Oleg Chekhov told TASS on Tuesday.

"Lancet loitering munitions destroyed a Leopard tank and a Bradley IFV near Rabotino," the spokesman said.

The battlegroup’s army aircraft destroyed infantry fighting vehicles and an armored personnel carrier of foreign manufacture near Rabotino while bomber/assault and army aircraft struck the Ukrainian army’s temporary deployment sites, amassed manpower and military hardware near Novodanilovka, Malaya Tokmachka and Orekhov, he specified.

In the Zaporozhye direction, Russian motor rifle units neutralized enemy reconnaissance groups near the settlements of Marfopol and Charivnoye, he said.

"Artillery fire destroyed an Msta-B towed howitzer near Vesyoloye, an M777 howitzer near Pavlovka in the Zaporozhye Region and an ammunition depot in Novoandreyevka. Strike UAVs wiped out an FH70 towed howitzer in Olgovskoye and a Paladin self-propelled artillery gun in Novodarovka," the spokesman said.