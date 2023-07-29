Russia-Africa Summit guests admire St. Petersburg, Kremlin spokesman says

ST. PETERSBURG, July 29. /TASS/. The guests of the Russia-Africa Summit admired St. Petersburg and praised the high level of the event’s organization, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"Everyone admired St. Petersburg and the level of the summit’s organization, expressing their gratitude and congratulating the [Russian] president," he said.

The second Russia-Africa Summit, along with an economic and humanitarian forum, took place in the Russian city of St. Petersburg on July 27-28. Similar to the first such event in 2019, the summit was held under the rubric "For Peace, Security and Development." The event was organized by the Roscongress Foundation. TASS, which was the official information partner and photo-hosting agency of the summit and forum, also hosted the second Russia-Africa Media Forum.