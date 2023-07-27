African countries among Russia's reliable partners, allies — Rosoboronexport

ST. PETERSBURG, July 27. /TASS/. African countries remain Russia’s reliable partners and allies amid today’s complex geopolitical environment, Alexander Mikheyev, CEO of Russian state defense export agency Rosoboronexport, told TASS.

"Rosoboronexport highly values the balanced stance of African countries with regard to various anti-Russian sanctions <…> Under the conditions of a multipolar world, Africa, which has felt the injustice and cruelty of Western hegemony firsthand, is our reliable partner and ally," he said on the sidelines of the two-day Russia-Africa Summit, which kicked off today in St. Petersburg.

According to Mikheyev, the years of fighting for independence trained the nations of the African continent to be resilient and to have a skeptical attitude toward Western countries’ promises and threats. In turn, Russia has always aspired to support African countries in their development and to help enhance their economic potential and the well-being of their peoples, and has consistently stood up for their national interests, and will continue to do so in the future.

