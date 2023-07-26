Russian diplomat says UK’s presidency of UN Security Council ‘a shame’

UNITED NATIONS, July 26. /TASS/. Russia’s First Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations Dmitry Polyansky has described the British presidency of the UN Security Council in July as a shame, pointing out that the UK’s Permanent Mission is trying to impose its own agenda on the Security Council.

"It’s a shame, really," Polyansky said when asked to comment on the UK’s presidency.

"The president of the Security Council should be neutral. He should be kind of leading the efforts of the Council to discuss certain issues, and he’s not supposed to impose its own agenda."